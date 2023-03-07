 
Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starring action spy-thriller series Citadel trailer has been released and fans are excited for the highly-anticipated show.

In a recent trailer launch press conference, the Quantico actress detailed her experience of playing Nadia Sinh and revealed that she initially thought playing this character would be really easy but this was not true.

Speaking about performing action sequences in the series, the Baywatch actress pointed out the scar on her face.

Priyanka said, “Well, I have a scar on my forehead, I mean, on my eyebrow that you see.” She credited the series for giving her the scar as the actress performed a lot of the stunts by herself.

Elsewhere, the Love Again actress said that she thinks playing Nadia character was very fun because of the depth it entails.

The two episodes of the first season of Citadel will premiere on Friday, April 28. The other episodes will then be released weekly every Friday till May 26, 2023. 

