Jimin and J-Hope from BTS share update on band mate Jin

The pair recently had a meal with Jin

J-Hope and Jimin from the K-pop group BTS have shared an update on band mate Jin who is currently in the military. The two recently got to go out and eat with Jin and even shared a picture from their time together.

J-Hope streamed a listening part after the release of his new song On The Street where he spoke about Jin’s health: “Hyung’s face looks really good. He ate really well compared to before. Hyung keeps eating, so I was like, ‘Hyung, why are you eating so well?’ He said he just ended up eating really well. I guess you end up eating well when you’re there, hahaha. I think he also gained a little bit of weight. He looks healthier than before.”

Jimin did the same as well, discussing Jin and other members while streaming on Weverse: “We went to visit Jin hyung. I’ve been in contact for about two weeks, actually. It would’ve been nice if all members can go but since each is busy with their own work… I was still in the middle of preparing, so I have a few days to spare, and Hoseok hyung happens to have time that day too. So, we ended up going together.”