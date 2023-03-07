 
'Scream VI' directors want more Scream films 'whether they're involved or not'

'Scream VI' directors want more Scream films 'whether they're involved or not'

Scream VI is releasing on March, 10, 2023 and the directors on the sixth installment already want more Scream films.

The popular horror franchise has been scaring viewers since 1996 and the directors of the newest installment want Scream VII and more films in the future.

During the premiere of Scream VI, the director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline, "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives."

Tyler Gillett also agreed that the idea was to continue the franchise adding, “We’re so happy it’s back.”

The creator on the film Williamson also shared his thoughts about Scream VI writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“I was a little hesitant because I was like, ‘How do you make it scary in New York City?'” he said.

"Well, they figured it out, they knew exactly how to do it. I didn’t realize how scary New York City can be and then you go back and say, ‘Well, I used to live here.’ And there’s so many times you walk down the street and there’s nobody there. And you get on the subway and there’s one or two people, and you’re unnerved" he added.

"It’s scary to think how scary New York City can be because I used to live here … but I think they milked it and they managed to figure out how to make it really scary."

