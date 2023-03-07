J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry

His recent track is a collaboration with his long time idol

K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope has discussed the moment when his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry. The pair released a song together called On The Street.

The rapper revealed that right before he was set to fly to New York he lost his passport and almost missed his flight altogether. Though he did manage to get there on time and was greeted by a compliment from his idol, J. Cole.

According to J-Hope, one of the first things that the American artist said to him was that the track was “fire” which touched him deeply. The moment that made him emotional though, was when he heard J. Cole saying J-Hope's name in his part of the song.

It felt like a full circle moment for him since he has looked up to J. Cole for years and even references him in BTS’ first ever album in 2014.