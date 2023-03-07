 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been invited to the Coronation of King Charles, could face Buckingham Palace balcony relegation if they attend the historic event.

King Charles III appeared offering olive branch to his younger son, Harry, by inviting him to attend his landmark event, but the monarch would reportedly won't give in to the Duke of Sussex by accepting any of his demands that could steal the thunder of his big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to play any role in the Coronation besides that of spectators if they make their minds to join their royal relatives at the event. 

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer senior members of the Firm, are not expected to take part in the royal processions scheduled for the day Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned side by side at Westminster Abbey. 

Archie and Lilibet are also unlikely to be invited on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the King, Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other full-time working royals.

