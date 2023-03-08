Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing

 
Meghan Markle was elated after her first public outing with Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his wife was smitten by his grandmother.

He pens: “Meg went off on her first royal trip with Granny. She was nervous, but they got on famously. They also bonded over their love of dogs. She returned from the trip glowing.”

He was then told by Meghan: “We bonded, she told me. The Queen and I really bonded! We talked about how much I wanted to be a mom and she told me the best way to induce labor was a good bumpy car ride! I told her I’d remember that when the time came. Things are going to turn around now, we both said.”

