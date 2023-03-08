 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Meghan Markle’s first official trip with Queen Elizabeth II was branded a disaster.

The Duchess of Sussex, who accompanied Her Majesty on the Royal Train in 2018, was called out for ditching Royal protocol.

Sharing the incident, Prince Harry in his memoir pens: “The papers, however, pronounced the trip an unmitigated disaster. They portrayed Meg as pushy, uppity, ignorant of royal protocol, because she’d made the unthinkable mistake of getting into a car before Granny.”

He continues: “In truth she’d done exactly what Granny had told her to do. Granny said get in; she got in. No matter. There were stories for days about Meg’s breach, about her overall lack of class—about her daring not to wear a hat in Granny’s presence. The Palace had specifically directed Meg not to wear a hat.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing

Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing
Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'
Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity
Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week

Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week
Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew
King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry

King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry
Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'

Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'
Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram

Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram
J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry

J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry
Sarah Ferguson says royal corgis sense late Queen’s spirit near them

Sarah Ferguson says royal corgis sense late Queen’s spirit near them
'Scream VI' directors want more Scream films 'whether they're involved or not'

'Scream VI' directors want more Scream films 'whether they're involved or not'