Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen

Meghan Markle’s first official trip with Queen Elizabeth II was branded a disaster.



The Duchess of Sussex, who accompanied Her Majesty on the Royal Train in 2018, was called out for ditching Royal protocol.

Sharing the incident, Prince Harry in his memoir pens: “The papers, however, pronounced the trip an unmitigated disaster. They portrayed Meg as pushy, uppity, ignorant of royal protocol, because she’d made the unthinkable mistake of getting into a car before Granny.”

He continues: “In truth she’d done exactly what Granny had told her to do. Granny said get in; she got in. No matter. There were stories for days about Meg’s breach, about her overall lack of class—about her daring not to wear a hat in Granny’s presence. The Palace had specifically directed Meg not to wear a hat.”