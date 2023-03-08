 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle was impressed by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited for a tea party at the Waleses abode back in 2018 as an initiative for a bonding activity.

Explaining the day, Harry writes: “We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. Wow, Meg said several times. The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with colorcoordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum. And we both told them so.”

Harry then thought about his own home: “We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com”

