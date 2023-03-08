Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present

Meghan Markle tried to resolve her rift with Kate Middleton and Prince William after her wedding with Prince Harry.



During an intimate tea session with the couple, Meghan addressed the underlying tension between the foursome.

Explaining the situation, Prince Harry writes in his memoir: “Meg acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family—a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps? And then, Meg added, everything got magnified by the wedding, and those infernal bridesmaids’ dresses. But it turned out there were other things…about which we’d been unaware.”

He added: “Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn’t given them Easter presents. Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologized.”