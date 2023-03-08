 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Meghan Markle tried to resolve her rift with Kate Middleton and Prince William after her wedding with Prince Harry.

During an intimate tea session with the couple, Meghan addressed the underlying tension between the foursome.

Explaining the situation, Prince Harry writes in his memoir: “Meg acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family—a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps? And then, Meg added, everything got magnified by the wedding, and those infernal bridesmaids’ dresses. But it turned out there were other things…about which we’d been unaware.”

He added: “Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn’t given them Easter presents. Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologized.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture

Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture
Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen

Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen
Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing

Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing
Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'
Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity
Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week

Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week
Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew
King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry

King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry
Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'

Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'
Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram

Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram
J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry

J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry