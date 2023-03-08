Harry thinks Meghan is modern day Mother Theresa: expert

Prince Harry has been criticized for lavishing praises on his wife Meghan Markle during a recent interview.

In his interview with Gabor Maté , the Duke of Sussex said Meghan was an "exceptional human being" and claimed "people have said that my wife saved me."

Taking aim at Harry, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "I don't understand that commentary at all whatsoever except that this is just the continued narrative that Harry is trying to thrust on us. That Meghan is not the bad guy."

The expert said, "She's Diana 2.0. A modern day Mother Theresa."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hardly praised by the British media or pro-monarchy experts ever since they stepped down as working royals.

The couple is receiving backlash after they appeared in a Netflix documentary and launched fresh attacks on the royal family through Prince Harry's book "Spare".