Wednesday Mar 08 2023
Ranbir Kapoor wants Raha to have his personality and NOT Alia Bhatt's

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt's personality as 'loud'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, stated that he does not want her daughter Raha to have wife Alia Bhatt’s personality, though he hopes that she gets her mother’s looks.

While speaking to GOODTIMES, the Barfi actor shared: “I hope Raha looks like you. She’ll be a nicer looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can’t have two. Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia."

He further spoke about experiencing the phase of fatherhood, said: “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been finally released in theatres today, reports News18. 

