Prince Harry uses THIS gesture for Meghan Markle: Body language expert

Prince Harry may have revealed his true feelings for his wife Meghan Markle during his live online interview with trauma expert Dr Gabor Maté on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

During the session, the Duke of Sussex got candid about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12. He also opened up about his substance abuse issues and the reaction to his recently-released memoir, Spare.

At one point in the discussion, the duke shared how Meghan changed his life, “My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.”

According to body language expert Judi James shared her observations with the Mirror.

“When Harry talks about Meghan with ‘my wife saved me’ his features soften as he looks to his right as though visualising her,” she explained.

“He also places his left hand, which is the hand he associates with his old life in the royal family, inside his open jacket and rubs his stomach. This looks like a childlike self-comfort ritual, suggesting he feels Meghan did help make him feel protected and safer and stopped some of the pain from the old life,” she added.

She continued, “Harry has used this kind of childlike ‘tummy’ ritual with Meghan before. In his Netflix series, he was seen getting distressed taking a phone message from William. His body language reaction was to raise his arms above his head and allow his bare belly to protrude in the gap between his clothing.

“He looked just like a small child asking to be picked up and comforted and Meghan did rush to put her arms around him in a very maternal way,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the latest interview, Judi also noted how Harry uses hand gestures to tell his story – and to separate his past from this future.

“His body language suggests he has adopted a ‘story-telling’ style of communication with the use of exaggerated gesticulation and facial expressions adding to the impact as he explains his emotions.

“It is almost the complete opposite of shyness or reserve, which will lead to diminishing signals. Harry’s gesticulation is commanding, assuring everyone will be compelled to listen as he speaks.

“His style of hand movement is also revealing about his attitude to his two families and two lives, in the UK and in the US. In a move that has become a signature look for him, Harry raises his left hand as he talks about his life in the royal family and throws it off to his left side to illustrate distancing.”