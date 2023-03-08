Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's true feelings revealed as Princess Eugenie moves to Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings revealed as Princess Eugenie moves to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their true feelings as Princess Eugenie reportedly permanently moved to Frogmore Cottage after their eviction.

The OK! Magazine, per Sky News, quoted a source as saying Princess Eugenie has moved into Frogmore Cottage just weeks after Prince Harry was evicted.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.

The source further told the publication, "The Sussexes are disappointed by the move (eviction) but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over.”

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

There were also reports the Frogmore Cottage will be given to Prince Andrew.