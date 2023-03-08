 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to start a family with new flame Ines De Ramon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

File Footage 

Brad Pitt is reportedly looking forward to settle down with Ines De Ramon as the couple is planning to have kids together.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the 30-year-old jewelry designer has been talking to her close friends that she and the Bullet Train star are “open” to have a baby together.

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked dating rumours in November 2022 after they were captured attending a concert in Los Angeles.

The duo later went to Mexico to celebrate the new year and a month later, they were seen leaving a restaurant in Paris post having dinner date.

And if reports are to be believed, Pitt sees a future with the ex-wife of Paul Wesley and wants to settle down with her and start a family.

“Brad made their trip to France so special and Ines is telling friends she feels like a real-life princess,” the insider told the publication.

“They are really basking in the honeymoon period and have told friends they’re open to having a baby together. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Ines made a pregnancy announcement soon.”

Even though Pitt already is a father to six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, his relationship with his children has been strained since the former lover’s infamous plane fight in 2016.

