 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid says she’ll attend ‘as many’ Taylor Swift shows in Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Gigi Hadid is Taylor Swift’s biggest fan when it comes to her bestie’s live shows.

With Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, the supermodel is all geared up to support her long-time friend rocking out fans in the audience.

“I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show,” Hadid said on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, during an episode of E! News, while promoting the new season of her Next in Fashion reality competition. “I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

The mother of two-year-old daughter also added that she will be going to a bunch of her concerts on the Eras Tour. “I’ll make it to a few,” the model said of the upcoming concerts. “I try to make it to as many as I can.”

When it comes to her go-to concert fashion, Gigi revealed, “I like to boogie, so I’m usually in jeans and T-shirt. I’ll rep some Taylor merch if I get some.”

Swift’s Eras Tour is scheduled to kick off March 18th, 2023, starting with a pair of dates at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. HAIM, Paramore, Beabadoobee, GAYLE, Muna, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red and Owenn are among the acts Swift has asked to join her on the trek, which marks the pop star’s biggest tour to date, via Billboard. 

