 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
AFP

Netflix F1 show slammed over advertising

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Netflix F1 show slammed over advertising
Netflix F1 show slammed over advertising

Geneva: Netflix´s popular Formula One show is providing tobacco giants with a fast and effective marketing vehicle to swerve past bans on advertising their product, industry monitors said Wednesday.

The behind-the-scenes Formula One streaming series "Drive to Survive" has been hugely popular on Netflix, which recently released the fifth season.

But campaigners warn that beyond boosting the motor sport´s popularity, the show is also delivering into homes worldwide the branding of cigarette companies that sponsor F1 teams, including in countries where tobacco advertising is banned.

In a fresh report, F1 industry monitor Formula Money and tobacco industry watchdog STOP charged that in just the fourth season of "Drive to Survive", "a total of 1.1 billion minutes of footage streamed around the world contained tobacco-related content."

And half of all episodes during that season contained tobacco-related branding in the opening minute, according to the report, entitled: "Driving Addiction: F1, Netflix and Cigarette Company Advertising".

More From Entertainment:

Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes pays tribute to PR guru Howard Bragman

Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes pays tribute to PR guru Howard Bragman
Jason Sudeikis talk parenting, setting ‘good examples’ after Olivia Wilde’s split

Jason Sudeikis talk parenting, setting ‘good examples’ after Olivia Wilde’s split
Brad Pitt reportedly wants to start a family with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to start a family with new flame Ines De Ramon
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval apologizes to Ariana Madix: 'I was selfish'

'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval apologizes to Ariana Madix: 'I was selfish'
Sarah Ferguson ‘really proud’ to financially support Prince Andrew after scandal

Sarah Ferguson ‘really proud’ to financially support Prince Andrew after scandal
Katy Perry slammed for 'mom-shaming' young contestant: 'Boo to Katy Perry!'

Katy Perry slammed for 'mom-shaming' young contestant: 'Boo to Katy Perry!'
Sarah Ferguson shares the career she wanted to pursue as a child

Sarah Ferguson shares the career she wanted to pursue as a child
Sweden’s Princess Madeleine to move back home

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine to move back home
Prince Edward to meet pop icon Ariana Grande ahead of King's Coronation

Prince Edward to meet pop icon Ariana Grande ahead of King's Coronation
Prince Harry uses THIS gesture for Meghan Markle: Body language expert

Prince Harry uses THIS gesture for Meghan Markle: Body language expert