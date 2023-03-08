Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'

Chitrangda Singh will be next seen in 'Gaslight'

Actress Chitrangda Singh plays her part this Women’s Day and delivers a really strong message to encourage the most oppressed gender all over the world.

While speaking to Indiatoday, Singh urged women to try not to be anyone even if you are weak, accept yourself that way.

The Desi Boyz actress stated: “We all struggle every single day. I struggle every single day to try and keep that balance. The only thing that I want to say is stay true to who you are. Don’t try to be somebody, don’t even try to be me. Don’t try to be anyone. Don’t try to be the strong woman. If you’re weak, you’re weak. In the sense, that accept that about yourself.”

She went on to say: “I am a very emotional person. I am not like okay (snaps finger), I am not that at all. You just have to accept everything about yourself and then make the choices for what you want out of yourself or who you are. That’s all I want to say. Don’t go by the quotes and the Instagram this and that. You hear these brave stories."

"Stay true to who you are – man, woman, child, doesn’t matter. That’s one thing I would tell anyone. And you’ll find the strength because if you remain true to who you are, you need to be strong enough. That’s the only thing. Don’t idealize people too much. Just find yourself and that’s what I would like to tell women.”

In the conclusion, the actress asked all the women to enjoy and have fun.

