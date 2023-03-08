Prince Harry threw away ‘anything anyone would’ve ever wanted’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of ‘throwing away’ everything anyone’s ever wanted or desire.



Royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan issued these claims in a piece for the DailyMail.

She initially started by saying, “'Waaagh,' as it will forever be known, is the story of a prince who had everything handed to him, who was given access to a top-tier education that he threw away, who had access to anything and anyone he wanted, was aided by the best PR and crisis managers in the Western hemisphere, but who was deprived of so much he had to run for his safety and privacy.”

“Isn't that what these public tantrums are all about? Safety and privacy?” she asked before signing off.