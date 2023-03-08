 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry threw away ‘anything anyone would’ve ever wanted’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of ‘throwing away’ everything anyone’s ever wanted or desire.

Royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan issued these claims in a piece for the DailyMail.

She initially started by saying, “'Waaagh,' as it will forever be known, is the story of a prince who had everything handed to him, who was given access to a top-tier education that he threw away, who had access to anything and anyone he wanted, was aided by the best PR and crisis managers in the Western hemisphere, but who was deprived of so much he had to run for his safety and privacy.”

“Isn't that what these public tantrums are all about? Safety and privacy?” she asked before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

John Williams: Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history

John Williams: Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history
Keira Knightley on 'Pirates of the Caribbean': 'I felt stuck'

Keira Knightley on 'Pirates of the Caribbean': 'I felt stuck'
Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West
Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return
Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye

Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye
Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’

Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’
Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’

Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’
Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith
Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos

Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos