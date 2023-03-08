Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in 'Project K'

Ahead of the Holi festival, Amitabh Bachchan suffered a terrible injury which made it impossible for him to celebrate the occasion in the same way as he used to do earlier.

Taking it to his blog page, Big B expressed his sadness by writing a long note.

He wrote: “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day.”

While recalling the good times, he added: “…and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now.. The open house.. the celebratory welcome to all.. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie.. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next.. those times may never come again.. I hope they do.. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present...”

“I dislike being referred to in the glorious epithets that are constructed in my introduction or in a reference.. sadi ke mahanayak , the greatest actor of the century.. no.. no such adjectives please .. just a simple name will do.. the genes have rubbed off.. on to me.. and what else has rubbed off on to me is my immense inadequacy.. on many aspects as a human.. so the references on me are not valid and not appreciated, Bachchan concluded.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s Project K shoot has been delayed due to his injury. In the film, the veteran is collaborating with the two big names of the entertainment industry; Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, reports HindustanTimes.