Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith

Chris Rock did not choose Netflix comedy special venue for Jada Pinkett Smith, the comedian, 58, had entirely different reasons to have his shows in Baltimore.

Previously, a source close to the Gotham alum told People that Rock “is obsessed with [Jada] and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.” The source continued, “Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.”

Now, an insider dispelled the claims to Page Six about Rock’s obsession with Jada.

“[He] performed there five times last year, and he loves the audience,” the source explained.

“The choice of venue wasn’t because Chris has been obsessed with Jada ‘for 30 years,’ as it had been claimed. It is because he feels comfortable in the venue and audience.”

In his comedy special, Rock addressed the Oscars slap that happened last year. He infamously made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

In the aftermath of the joke, Pinkett Smith’s husband, Best Actor winner Will Smith, walked onstage and slapped Rock.

While addressing the incident, the comedian claimed in his recent stand-up special that that Pinkett Smith had “started” the feud back in 2016.

Rock claimed that Jada deserved to be made fun of, saying that she was the one to start things and that he was simply reacting.

“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f---? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said. “That's what the f--- happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this b----h. She started this s---. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”

The source also told the outlet that they “were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b----h in referring to Jada.”

However, the actress is unfazed in light of Rock’s jabs. “Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year,” they said.