 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Experts warn King Charles’ ‘regal retribution is a tit for Harry’s literary tat’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these allegations.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser admitted, “The implications of the King’s extraordinary decision are far-reaching."

“For starters, the symbolism. Charles is effectively stripping the couple of their last remaining tangible link to the UK, meaning that the only thing tethering them to his homeland will be their few remaining British charity patronages.”

“This is a decision that not only affects Harry and Meghan but their children Archie, 3, and Lili, 1.”

“There is also the fact that this looks a lot like regal retribution, a tit for Harry’s literary tat. Charles taking Frogmore away from the Duke and Duchess sends a very clear message that they cannot expect to go on the offensive and to earn millions sprouting criticism and not face any repercussions.”

