Wednesday Mar 08 2023
Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Disney Plus new Daredevil show roped in Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, giving fans their moment to celebrate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old is reprising his role in the new Marvel show.

Earlier, the actor essayed Frank Castle in Netflix's two seasons of The Punisher between 2017 and 2019.

Marvel fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm.

One Marvel fan wrote that Daredevil: Born Again was "getting better by the minute."

"I love this! I'm still so disappointed The Punisher was canceled," the second tweeted.

While another noted that Bernthal was "the perfect Punisher."

"Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher! I used to pray for times like this," another fan penned.

In 2016, Bernthal originally appeared as The Punisher in Netflix's Daredevil before being given his series.

However, the streamer canceled the show, along with other Marvel-based characters series.

