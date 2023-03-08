 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor also wish fans International Womens Day
Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor also wish fans 'International Women's Day' 

Amid Women’s Day 2023, numerous Bollywood celebrities namely; Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff and others shared posts on their social media handles to send wishes for their fans all across the world.

Some of them dropped posts along with pictures of their beloved ladies who helped them throughout their lives or stood like a pillar with them.

Meanwhile, some shared generic posts like Kareena, who wished everyone in general with an IG story that read: “Everyday is WOMEN’s DAY… Nevertheless. Happy International women’s day.”

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out Womens Day wishes

Take a look at some of the celebrity's posts:


