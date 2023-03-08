 
Prince Harry lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher 'will go to trial in May'

A judge at London's High Court on Wednesday ruled that Prince Harry's lawsuit against a UK newspaper publisher over allegations of phone hacking will go to trial in May, in the month of King Charles III's Coronation.

The Duke of Sussex is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will be considered at the trial.

Judge Timothy Fancourt has ruled that Harry's case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of MGN journalists between 1996 and 2011, should be part of the trial.

David Sherborne, a lawyer representing the Duke and Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court that Harry would be "the only witness" relied upon in his case – raising the prospect of the prince entering the witness box to give evidence.

The case, launched in 2019, is one of several King Charles's younger son is currently bringing against the UK's newspapers, including a similar lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and The Sun.

Meghan Markle's hubby is also suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for libel over an article which said he tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection.

