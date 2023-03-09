 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Meghan Markle was 'blamed' by Prince William for making Royal aides 'weep'

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle was blamed for grievances amid royal staff members.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how his wife was accused by Prince William of making the aides 'weep.'

Prince Harry pens: "More than once a staff member slumped across their desk and wept. For all this, every bit of it, Willy blamed one person. Meg. He told me so several times, and he got cross when I told him he was out of line. He was just repeating the press narrative, spouting fake stories he’d read or been told."

He continued: "The great irony, I told him, was that the real villains were the people he’d imported into the office, people from government, who didn’t seem impervious to this kind of strife—but addicted to it."

