Thursday Mar 09 2023
Meghan Markle 'redoubled' her 'kindness' after bullying accusations

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Meghan Markle remained calm and loving towards the Royal aides, even after getting blamed for bullying.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how his wife never uttered a bad word for anybody even after getting thrashed herself.

He pens: "Meanwhile, in the midst of all this, Meg managed to remain calm. Despite what certain people were saying about her, I never heard her speak a bad word about anybody, or to anybody."

Harry continues: "On the contrary, I watched her redouble her efforts to reach out, to spread kindness. She sent out handwritten thank-you notes, checked on staff who were ill, sent baskets of food or flowers or goodies to anyone struggling, depressed, off sick."

