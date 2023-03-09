 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Meghan Markle was 'worried' daily life 'stress' would prevent pregnancy

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were looking forward to starting a family, the latter admits.

Despite their work pressures, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen on becoming parents.

Explaining his desire in book 'Spare',Harry begins: "We both wanted to start a family straightaway. We were working crazy hours, our jobs were demanding, the timing wasn’t ideal, but too bad. This had always been our main priority. We worried about the stress of our daily lives, that it might prevent us getting pregnant.

Harry admitted: "The toll was starting to be visible on Meg; she’d lost a great deal of weight in the last year, despite all the shepherd’s pie. I’m eating more than ever, she reported—yet her weight kept dropping."

