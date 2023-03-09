Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

Satish Kaushik is widely-known as an actor, comedian and director

Actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away suddenly today, celebrated a fun Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar a day before his death.

The late actor shared the happy pictures on his Instagram where he posed with the veteran lyricists and also clicked a selfie with the newly married couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

In the pictures, he could be seen smeared in colours and flashing his precious smile. The caption on the post read: “Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @[email protected] @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newlywed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. Wishing Happy Holi to everyone.”

These Holi pictures are his last post on the Instagram and the fact this is going to be the last happy post by Satish makes fans and celebrities' heart full. All of them are left in shock hearing the news of his sudden demise.



Satish Kaushik was an outstanding actor, director, comedian, and screenwriter. He is widely-known for his phenomenal performance in films like; Brick Lane, Deewana Mastana, Ram Lakhan, Kaagaz, Sharmaji Namkeen, Dhamaal and many more, reports IndiaToday.