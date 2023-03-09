 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Satish Kaushik is widely-known as an actor, comedian and director
Satish Kaushik is widely-known as an actor, comedian and director

Actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away suddenly today, celebrated a fun Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar a day before his death.

The late actor shared the happy pictures on his Instagram where he posed with the veteran lyricists and also clicked a selfie with the newly married couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

In the pictures, he could be seen smeared in colours and flashing his precious smile. The caption on the post read: “Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @[email protected] @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newlywed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. Wishing Happy Holi to everyone.”

These Holi pictures are his last post on the Instagram and the fact this is going to be the last happy post by Satish makes fans and celebrities' heart full. All of them are left in shock hearing the news of his sudden demise.

Satish Kaushik was an outstanding actor, director, comedian, and screenwriter. He is widely-known for his phenomenal performance in films like; Brick Lane, Deewana Mastana, Ram Lakhan, Kaagaz, Sharmaji Namkeen, Dhamaal and many more, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'
Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise

Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise
Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher
Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey

Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey
Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes
Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'

Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection
Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'

Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'
Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'

Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'
WATCH: After PSL, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of Kaifi Khalil’s 'Kahani Suno'

WATCH: After PSL, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of Kaifi Khalil’s 'Kahani Suno'
'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser

'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China