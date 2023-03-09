 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Sushmita Sen asks women to never forget your power
Sushmita Sen asks women to 'never forget your power'

Sushmita Sen, who is known to be a strong lady, has penned down a very special message for women all across the globe for the International Women’s Day.

She wrote: "To be born a Woman is a blessing I thank God for everyday!! I have the deepest respect for energy & it’s feminine Shakti!!! I call her Maa. I call her Durga. I recognise & celebrate her in all Women (and some men).”

“Here’s to realising the power of such a blessing. Happy Women’s Day!!! Take care of YOU… make YOU a priority… Love Yourself more… express yourself more often... let no one silence you ever. your happiness fuels the universe… never forget YOUR power!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga.”

A few days back, Sushmita shared on her Instagram that she suffered a heart attack. But, now the actress is doing fine and is recovering well.

Sharing the details about her attack, she stated: "Just wanted to tell you that I love you all very very much because from the moment my health started to go all over the place, I knew if I were to send out a message to my fans that I am not feeling very well, they would send me energy, that somehow I'd get better. And that’s exactly what happened, by the way. I sent out that message and love and good wishes came pouring in. I survived a very big heart attack with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in series Aarya 3, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death
Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise

Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise
Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher
Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey

Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey
Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes
Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'

Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection
Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'

Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'
Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'

Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'
WATCH: After PSL, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of Kaifi Khalil’s 'Kahani Suno'

WATCH: After PSL, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of Kaifi Khalil’s 'Kahani Suno'
'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser

'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China