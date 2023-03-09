Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘solitary talking point’ at Charles’ Coronation

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed few days ago that they have officially received the invitation to King Charles’ upcoming Coronation.

As the couple contemplates their decision to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, there is already buzz surrounding their attendance.

A royal expert, Polly Hudson claimed in her column for the Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving to the Coronation would be the “only interesting thing about the whole event.”

Previously, one highly-placed palace insider shared with Page Six that “whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines.” They added, “Whether they come or they stay at home in California, they do hold the upper hand.”

In her column, Hudson also described the event as an “occasion” in which “the solitary talking point looks likely to be some people who aren’t there.”

In her piece, the royal expert lamented about “ostentatious display of wealth during the cost of living crisis.”

She wrote, “Before we get to the little matter of who is paying for this £100million fandango. The official answer is The Government, but obviously that doesn’t mean Rishi Sunak will be dipping into the loose change he keeps in his trouser pocket.”

She continued, “It means us. Our taxes. Yup, turns out there’s no such thing as a free bank holiday. This Coronation will mean a lot to some Brits, and that’s lovely for them.

“Life is tough, who would begrudge anyone a bit of pleasure if that’s what they’re into. But if individuals were consulted on what they wanted their particular taxes to be spent on, this isn’t something I’d personally choose.”