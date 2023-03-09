King Charles’ Coronation slammed for being expensive ‘display of wealth’

King Charles’ upcoming Coronation has received quite a few blows after many dignitaries reportedly excused themselves from the event.

More so, after A-list musicians refused to perform at the concert that would be held at the Buckingham Palace a day after the ceremony.

The royal family’s scandals have been making headlines over the past few years, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit caused tension between them.

While the headlines and royal expert opinions swirl around the potential attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attendance at the ceremony, the King’s Coronation is now being criticised for being an expensive affair borne over the taxes paid by civilians.

A royal expert, Polly Hudson in her Mirror column dubbed the Coronation as “Ostentatious display of wealth during the cost of living crisis.”

She mentioned that “if individuals were consulted on what they wanted their particular taxes to be spent on, [King’s Coronation] isn’t something I’d personally choose.”

She opined that she would rather see their taxes be spent on important things like healthcare and food banks.

“Not only am I all pomped out after the Platinum Jubilee and Queen’s funeral (when you’ve seen one gold carriage, you’ve seen ’em all) I’d rather my contribution to the national purse went to an essential, underfunded service that benefits everyone, like the NHS,” she wrote.

“Ardent royalists’ spirits will presumably be lifted by watching Charles have a razzy hat put on his head really slowly. But it would be far better for national morale overall if that £100m was donated to food banks, and we just looked at one of the new stamps instead.”

Hudson concluded her piece with a suggestion that the Coronation “should be more democratic, and become a pay per view event, like a boxing match.”

“Those happy for their hard-earned taxes to be spent on it can put their cash in the hat, and enjoy it in all its glory. The rest of us can opt out.”