'Ted Lasso' producer talks about show's future

Ted Lasso executive producer Brendan Hunt is hyping fans' excitement for more Apple TV+ comedy show content after season 3.

During an interview with Deadline, the 51-year-old said, "It's not necessarily the end of the series. It's just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing.

We never even knew for sure we'd be able to tell all three parts—and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat, but closure is not necessarily the end," Hunt added.

However, earlier, the producer hinted that the comedy series third season would be the last.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," adding, "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being Season 3—it's flattering.

Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15.