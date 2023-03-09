 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'Ted Lasso' producer talks about show's future

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Ted Lasso producer talks about shows future
'Ted Lasso' producer talks about show's future

Ted Lasso executive producer Brendan Hunt is hyping fans' excitement for more Apple TV+ comedy show content after season 3.

During an interview with Deadline, the 51-year-old said, "It's not necessarily the end of the series. It's just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing.

We never even knew for sure we'd be able to tell all three parts—and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat, but closure is not necessarily the end," Hunt added.

However, earlier, the producer hinted that the comedy series third season would be the last.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," adding, "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being Season 3—it's flattering.

Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share major update at Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share major update at Coronation?
Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’

Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’
Kate Middleton married Prince William to ‘escape her middle-class childhood’

Kate Middleton married Prince William to ‘escape her middle-class childhood’
Prince William’s ‘sought and won good old-fashioned revenge’ with Prince Harry

Prince William’s ‘sought and won good old-fashioned revenge’ with Prince Harry
'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal can't wait for his muscles to show

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal can't wait for his muscles to show