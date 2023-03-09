 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Jason Sudeikis gives no 'definitive answer' about 'Ted Lasso' future

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Ted Lasso star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis has always maintained that he only wanted to tell a three-season story in his Apple TV+ sitcom.

While Sudeikis has confirmed the third season of Ted Lasso will bring the show’s current plot to a close, no decision has been made about Ted Lasso season 4.

"We talked about this how many years ago, two years ago now," said Sudeikis. "I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure. We wrote a series finale. I'm still working on it, we're still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment; we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavor. It can't be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough.

“But, yeah, I can't give you a definitive answer of if it were to come back and not set myself up to being called a liar."

"I mean, it's definitively the last season of this story, that I can say," he explained. "Everything else, you know, there's lots of variables with all that stuff, but the first and foremost is the stories, the characters."

Ted Lasso follows an American college football coach who is hired to train an English soccer team with the secret intention that his inexperience will lead to its collapse.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on March 15. New installments of the 12-episode season will launch weekly on Wednesdays.

