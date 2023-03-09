Prince William’s ‘sought and won good old-fashioned revenge’ with Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned against taking on Prince William, following his ‘successful’ attempts towards seeking ‘good old-fashioned revenge’.



These claims have been brought to light by royal expert Daniela Elser.

The admissions in question have been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

According to Ms Elser, Prince William has ‘officially’ carried out “good old-fashioned revenge” against Prince Harry, and the Frogmore Cottage eviction is proof.

Many experts even believe Prince William was the mastermind behind this entire plan, because of his deep unhappiness.

This admission comes from a family friend, Lady Hervey who believes, “I think it's sort of also quite obvious that this is Prince William wanting the house.”

“This has nothing to do with budgets, this is William wanting the big house – he's not happy in the small one.”