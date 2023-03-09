 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton married Prince William to ‘escape her middle-class childhood’

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Kate Middleton married Prince William with the sole intent of escaping her middle-class life.

These claims have been brought to light by royal expert Daniela Elser.

The admissions in question have been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

She started the piece by referencing author Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth.

It states, “Kate wants to escape her middle-class childhood.”

“She dislikes burgers and chips and wouldn’t dream of taking her children to McDonald’s, and she doesn’t rock the boat when the vast weight of traditional royal pursuits bears down on her children.”

