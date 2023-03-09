 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Golden Globes ahead of Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel called out Golden Globes as one of the most "nonsensical" award show.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Emmys emcee aired his thoughts about Ricky Gervais's Hollywood brutal roast approach when hosting the Golden Globes.

"I think there's always been hostility toward celebrities. First of all, the Golden Globes is not a real awards show. Let's be honest," Kimmel added.

"I don't think any of them are necessarily valid, but if there is one that is valid it's the Oscars and the ones where you're voted on by your peers, like the SAG Awards, the Writer's Guild Awards, and the Director's Guild Awards."

The 55-year-old was also surprised why it "took so long" for everyone to realise that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association were just "some foreign bike messengers who realised they'd get some free dinners if they decided to form this organisation."

"I think perhaps the world didn't want to figure that out," he quipped. "We also know that if you have a trophy made, somebody's gonna go up to take it. Trophies are like catnip for celebrities. We want them. I'm not sure why we want them!

"Art as a competition doesn't seem right and doesn't seem in the spirit of any of it, but what Ricky did was largely appropriate for the awards he was handing out, which were nonsense."

Kimmel hosted several award ceremonies, including the Emmys in 2012, 2016, and 2020 and the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018.

