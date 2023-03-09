 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles was notified before Lilibet and Archie’s title change statement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their daughter, Lilibet, was christened last week in a intimate ceremony in California.

While announcing the news, the spokesperson officially used the title Princess for Lilibet. According to Express UK, a royal source confirmed that the King was notified of the move ahead of the announcement.

“The appropriate conversations have taken place ahead of today’s news (of Lilibet's christening).”

The couple’s spokesperson told People magazine, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The decision to use the royal titles of Archie Harrison and Lilibet is perfectly in line with the 1917 letters patent issued by King George V.

According to royal expert Roya Nikkha, who told The Royal Beat, that Charles had spoken to his son to ask what he wanted his children to be known as.

“On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign, became HRH and Prince and Princess. So they’ve got that now, but they've not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still ‘Master and Miss’,” she explained.

She added that William and Kate’s new titles were “instantly updated” and all of this was discussed when they were present in person. She opined that Harry would have said, “I’d like my children to be able to decide about their titles when they come of age, it’s not my decision to make for them. And we can only do that if we keep the titles.”

However, she added, “They have the titles now, but it's up to Charles whether he allows them to keep them, or whether he issues letters patent to remove them, and that is still unresolved.”

More From Entertainment:

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch
Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch
Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’
Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer
Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at a ‘hypocritical juncture’ and hold no ‘moral fibre’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at a ‘hypocritical juncture’ and hold no ‘moral fibre’
Prince Harry’s live therapy session is a ‘new low, even for him’

Prince Harry’s live therapy session is a ‘new low, even for him’
Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?

Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share major update at Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share major update at Coronation?
Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’

Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’