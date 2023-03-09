Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for not thinking through and rushing Lilibet’s titling



Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

She started the DailyMail admission off by questioning, “One has to wonder if Harry and Meghan have thought this through. After all, what does it really mean to be a prince or a princess in a constitutional federal republic like America?”

“Aren't they historically inclined to be against all that nonsense? Perhaps this christening signifies a consolidation of plans to form a West Coast monarchy-lite, complete with the officiating Bishop of Los Angeles and more celebrity millionaires than family members present at the ceremony.”

“Dear God. Such royal events used to be announced on a little card in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace, but were are in a very different reality now.”