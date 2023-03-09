 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry a ‘walking ragbag of fashionable neuroses’: ‘Both are leaches’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been blasted for “clinging onto royal titles” the “same way a limpet clings onto the teak hull of a royal yacht.”

Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions according to the Daily Mail.

The converastion began when Ms Moir admitted that, had Harry and Meghan rejected ‘Princess’ title for Lilibet it would prove the “bold, progressive and non-elitist,” image they’ve been selling.

“Instead the reality is that they want to cling onto the titles and the prestige the way a limpet clings onto the teak hull of a royal yacht; the way a leech fixes onto a thumping, pumping royal vein and sticks its fangs in for the long haul.”

“They will stick to and they will suck on these Windsor connections, because it suits them financially and it suits them socially –and frankly, without them what have they got?”

“She's a television actress, he's a walking ragbag of fashionable neuroses with a mind that we now learn has been 'windscreen wiped clean' by cannabis and hallucogenic drugs.”

