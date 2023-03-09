 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at a ‘hypocritical juncture’ and hold no ‘moral fibre’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move forward with Lilibet’s Christening has been bashed by experts who question why there is not even one “moral fibre or decency left at this hypocritical juncture.”

Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions according to a report by Daily Mail.

She claims, “If the pair of them had any moral fibre or decency we would not be at this hypocritical juncture – for surely the christening of their young children provides a perfect parting of the ways.”

“Refusing to use or glorify in royal titles for Archie and Lilibet would have mothballed the monarchy in their troubled lives in one sweeping, admirable gesture.”

“The Sussexes could have said goodbye forever to the boiled beef and custard sludge of a British life they clearly found hateful.”

“They could have freed themselves from the stifling tradition and embarrassing privilege, and instead fully embraced the glittering meritocracy of America.”

“That would have been bold, progressive and non-elitist, which is exactly what this pair always claim to be, against all evidence to the contrary.”

