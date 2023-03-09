Prince Harry, Meghan Markle always wanted ‘prestige and scrumptious titles’: ‘Liars!’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions were always to pocket the prestige that comes with yielding royal titles.



According to the Daily Mail royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

She claims, “When you boil down the royal oil, when you crack open the ermine crust and finally get to the golden gravy that lies beneath, what you discover is that Harry and Meghan actually want everything to do with royalty after all. Everything!”

“But especially the prestige, the cachet and most of all the scrumptious titles, for themselves and for their children too.”