 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle always wanted ‘prestige and scrumptious titles’: ‘Liars!’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions were always to pocket the prestige that comes with yielding royal titles.

According to the Daily Mail royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

She claims, “When you boil down the royal oil, when you crack open the ermine crust and finally get to the golden gravy that lies beneath, what you discover is that Harry and Meghan actually want everything to do with royalty after all. Everything!”

“But especially the prestige, the cachet and most of all the scrumptious titles, for themselves and for their children too.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record
K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album
HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4
Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day
Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars
Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies

Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off

'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off
Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online