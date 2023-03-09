 
entertainment
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George

Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been called out for instilling in a desire for ‘blood lust’ in Prince George, with yearly hunting trips.

The admissions in question have been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

She referenced author Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth and revealed that Kate Middleton ‘in fact’ wants to break free of middle class roots and is intent on cementing the royal legacy for Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George to on day hold.

Kate reportedly “dislikes burgers and chips and wouldn’t dream of taking her children to McDonald’s.”

She also makes sure never to “rock the boat when the vast weight of traditional royal pursuits bears down on her children.”

“Prince George, for example, has been taken to the annual Boxing Day shoot at Sandringham, and he’s been grouse shooting in Scotland with his father.”

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “Nothing like instilling a spot of blood lust while they’re young, right?”

