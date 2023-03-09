 
Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show

Rihanna sent a sweet gesture of love to a senior living facility in Kentucky. The iconic star reached out to a group of elder women after they went viral for recreating Riri’s hit Super Bowl LVII performance on TikTok.

The Diamonds singer, who also announced her second pregnancy during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, sent beautiful flowers to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green.

Rihanna, 35, also shared a sweet message to the bouquet that read, “You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna.”

The senior residents posted a viral video on TikTok last month, in which they danced along to Rihanna’s Rude Boy. The women were dressed in all-red to recreate Riri’s stunning look from the big game.

The video has collected over 30m views.

The ladies showed off the flowers from Rihanna and Jay-Z on social media.

The card signed by Jay-Z, who sent the gift on behalf of Roc Nation, Rihanna’s record label. His message read, “We Love The TikTok Here At Roc Nation.”

Roc Nation is the Rude Boy crooner’s record label, which was founded by Jay-Z.

