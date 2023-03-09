 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Seth Rogen gets candid about devastating film reviews
Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

Seth Rogen recently spoke about the impact of bad film reviews in a discussion about mental health on ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast.

The comedian told host Steven Bartlett that negative reviews are ‘devastating’. 

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurts the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things,” Rogen said.

“It’s devastating. I know people who have never recovered from it honestly – a year, decades of being hurt by [film reviews]. It’s very personal…It is devastating when you are being institutionally told that your personal expression was bad, and that’s something that people carry with them, literally, their entire lives and I get why. It fucking sucks.”

“For Green Hornet, the reviews were coming out and it was pretty bad,” Rogen said.

“People hated it. People were taking joy in disliking it a lot. But it opened to like $35 million, which was the biggest opening weekend I’d ever been associated with at that point. It did pretty well. That’s what is nice sometimes. You can grasp for some sense of success at times.”

For Rogen it was harder to withstand the negative reviews for The Interview, the actor said.

“That felt far more personal. Green Hornet’ felt like I had fallen victim to a big fancy thing. That was not so such much a creative failure on our parts but a conceptual failure. ‘The Interview,’ people treated us like we creatively failed and that sucked.”

The Pineapple Express actor said he used to deal with negative reviews by treating himself to a nice dinner or retreating to his beach house. He added, “Any opening weekend, it sucks. It’s stressful. It’s like birth, it’s an inherently painful process.”

The actor said he keeps working to cope with it all.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online
BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash
Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why

Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why
K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit

K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit
Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show

Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show
Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Jamie Lee Curtis would 'love to' see Coldplay in daytime

Jamie Lee Curtis would 'love to' see Coldplay in daytime
Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch
Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch
Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’
Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer