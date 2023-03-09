 
Showbiz
Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’

Kriti Sanon opens up about the initial struggles she faced during early stages of her career. She elaborated the prejudices of the film industry and how she was told bizarre things.

She made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti back in 2014. Years later, she has built her space in the industry. She has fetched awards like Filmfare for her movies Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and more.

As she took a look back at her glorious career, she revealed that she was told by her friends that actresses don’t find husbands. In an interview with PinkVilla, she said, ‘I've been told, Not only because of where I come from. The world has a different perception about showbiz and it isn't very positive. They think it's glamourous and not a good place to be in, with not so good people. Some think you cannot get married after becoming an actor.”

She added, “A few of my age group friends also said this 'you know you don't get married, no one wants to marry an actress.' These were conversations that were going on. It was not something I took seriously, I laughed it off. In fact, there was a part of me, that was a little shocked at like my generation people can also talk like that,”

