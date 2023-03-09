Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan reveals interesting details about her married life with Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan remembers how she crossed her paths with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor. She revealed that Karan Johar played cupid between them.

Vidya and Siddharth tied the knot on December 14 2012 in Mumbai. They dated a few years before getting married. Karan made them meet in a party.

Talking about her love life with Humans of Bombay, she said, "Life was bringing us together a lot at that time. We ended up at a party together at Karan's place. Karan has played Cupid in this relationship. He invited me to a party at his house and I was a bit surprised because I didn't really know him. I felt how sweet."

He further added, "I went to his house and I didn't really know most of the others. I was a bit shy and Siddharth walks in and because we had just watched [a] play together, we ended up having a chat. That's when probably something happened that night. Later of course, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet. This was an intentional invitation. And it worked."