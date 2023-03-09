 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt has honored important women in his life as he celebrated the International Women's Day on Wednesday.

The Jurassic World Dominion star, 43, paid tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and mother-in-law Maria Shriver as well as his own mother and sister in celebration of women's day on March 8.

Pratt began in his caption, "We would be nothing if it weren't for the women in our lives. From my wife, my mom and sister to all the incredible women on my team who hold it down everyday.”

"Congrats to @katherineschwarzenegger @mariashriver & Christina on their Changemaker award. Their dedication to social change is inspiring," the Guardian of the Galaxy star penned alongside a photo of the three women after winning the Visionary Women's 2023 Changemaker of the Year award earlier this week.

Pratt also shared pictures from his childhood with his sister and mother and encouraged his followers to "tag an inspiring woman in your life and show them some love."

Last month, the Tomorrow War actor and his wife celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

