Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock 

Thursday Mar 09 2023
Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott are developing an eight-part series about boxing icon Muhammad Ali for Peacock, Variety has confirmed.

The upcoming series titled, Excellence: 8 Fights, is a scripted drama series penned by Oscar-winning writer Willmott (famous for Da 5 Bloods).

The series is based on Jonathan Eig’s definitive biography Ali: A Life. Bridgerton famed actor Page and Freeman are both on board as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Willmott, Lori McCreary for Revelations Entertainment and Emily Brown. Eig will also serve as a producer, with CBS Studios and UCP, Deadline reported.

According to the show’s official description, Excellence: 8 Fights will “chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali.

“Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight – the drama outside the ring – where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”

