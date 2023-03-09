 
HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

The upcoming season 4 of HBO’s Bill Hader comedy series Barry will be its last, the cabler announced.

Season four of Barry was confirmed in May 2022, when the award-winning comedy series returned for its third season after a three-year delay largely caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement Tuesday.

“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, exec vp comedy at HBO/HBO Max.

The final season will consist of eight episodes and debut April 16.

Barry is an American dark comedy crime drama television series created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader that premiered on HBO on March 25, 2018. Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a assassin from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone but finds himself joining and loving an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). This leads Barry to question his choices in life. Barry tries to rid himself of his criminal but the past keeps catching up with him. 

