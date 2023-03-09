K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record

They have previously broken other Guinness World Records as well

K-pop band Blackpink have shattered the Guinness World Record by becoming Spotify’s most streamed girl group. On March 8th, it was announced by Guinness World Records that Blackpink have replaced British band Little Mix as the most streamed girl group.

The group have gone on to accumulate approximately 8,880,030,049 individual streams across all credits. Their most streamed songs include tracks like How You Like That with 746,198,263 streams, DDU-DU DDU-DU with 574,613,362 and Kill This Love with 672,084,360 streams.

This isn’t the first time they have broken a Guinness World Record, holding the title for most YouTube subscribers, the first ever female K-pop group to hit No. 1 on the UK Album charts and also the first female K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the US Album charts.